On this date
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2018. There are 110 days left in the year.
Highlight in history
On Sept. 12, 1942, during World War II, a German U-boat off West Africa torpedoed the RMS Laconia, which was carrying Italian prisoners of war, British soldiers and civilians; it’s estimated more than 1,600 people died while some 1,100 survived after the ship sank. The German crew, joined by other U-boats, began rescue operations. On September 16, the rescue effort came to an abrupt halt when the Germans were attacked by a U.S. Army bomber; as a result, U-boat commanders were ordered to no longer rescue civilian survivors of submarine attacks.
Other events
In 1953, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1959, the TV Western series “Bonanza” premiered on NBC.
In 1977, South African black student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 30, died while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.
In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.
In 2013, The U.S. space agency NASA announced that Voyager 1, launched 36 years earlier, had crossed a new frontier, becoming the first man-made spacecraft ever to leave the solar system.
In 2017, Gay rights pioneer Edith Windsor, whose landmark Supreme Court case struck down parts of a federal anti-gay-marriage law, died at the age of 88.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Freddie Jones is 91. Actress Linda Gray is 78. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 66. Actress Rachel Ward is 61. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 49. Rapper 2 Chainz is 41. Singer Ruben Studdard is 40. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 38. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 37. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 25.