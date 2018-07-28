ON THIS DATE
Today is Monday, July 30, the 211th day of 2018. There are 154 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
OTHER EVENTS
In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.
In 1916, German saboteurs blew up a munitions plant on Black Tom, an island near Jersey City, killing about a dozen people.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making "In God We Trust" the national motto, replacing "E Pluribus Unum" (Out of many, one).
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
In 1975, former Teamsters union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although he is presumed dead, his remains have never been found.
In 2002, WNBA player Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks became the first woman to dunk in a professional game, jamming on a breakaway in the first half of the Sparks' 82-73 loss to the Miami Sol.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 84. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 82. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 79. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 78. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 55. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 54. Actor Terry Crews is 50. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 48. Actress Hilary Swank is 44. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 41. Soccer player Hope Solo is 37. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 34.