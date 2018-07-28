On this date
Today is Sunday, July 29, the 210th day of 2018. There are 155 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader (“fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party.
Other events
In 1030, the patron saint of Norway, King Olaf II, was killed in battle.
In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco. Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Canal, offering a shortcut across the base of the peninsula, was officially opened to shipping traffic.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.
In 1974, singer Cass Elliot died in a London hotel room at age 32.
In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The couple divorced in 1996.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Robert Fuller is 85. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 82. Actress Roz Kelly is 76. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 72. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 65. Style guru Tim Gunn is 65. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 65. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Country singer Martina McBride is 52. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 45. Actor Stephen Dorff is 45. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 41. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 35. Actor Matt Prokop is 28. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 25.