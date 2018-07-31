ON THIS DATE
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 1, the 213th day of 2018. There are 152 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
On August 1, 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)
other events
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 1911, Harriet Quimby became the first woman to receive a U.S. pilot’s certificate from the Aero Club of America. (Quimby’s accomplishments included being the first woman to fly across the English Channel; she was killed in an accident in July 1912 at age 37.)
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they’d been secretly married 11 weeks earlier. (Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in Jan. 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.)
Five years ago: Defying the United States, Russia granted Edward Snowden temporary asylum, allowing the National Security Agency leaker to slip out of the Moscow airport where he had been holed up for weeks.
Today’s Birthdays
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 68. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 65. Singer Michael Penn is 60. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 59. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 58. Actor Jesse Borrego is 56. Rapper Coolio is 55. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 54. Movie director Sam Mendes is 53. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 46. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 45. Actor Jason Momoa is 39.
Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 39. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 37. Actress Taylor Fry is 37. Actor Elijah Kelley is 32. Actor James Francis Kelly is 29. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 20.