ON THIS DATE
Today is Friday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2018. There are 150 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1936, Jesse Owens, of the United States, won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
Other events
In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
In 1958, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.
In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home; he was 40.
In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.
In 1987, the Iran-Contra congressional hearings ended, with none of the 29 witnesses tying President Ronald Reagan directly to the diversion of arms-sales profits to Nicaraguan rebels.
Today’s Birthdays
Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 93. Singer Tony Bennett is 92. Actor Martin Sheen is 78. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 77. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 77. Movie director John Landis is 68. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 67. Actor John C. McGinley is 59. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 55. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 47. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 42. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 41. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 34. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 34. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 33. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 30.