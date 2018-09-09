On this date
Today is Monday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2018. There are 112 days left in the year.
Highlight in history
In 1963, 20 black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
Other events
In 1939, Canada declared war on Germany.
In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.
In 1993, “The X-Files” premiered on Fox Television.
In 2006, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated Eli Manning and the New York Giants 26-21 in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback.
In 2017, Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, was crowned Miss America in Atlantic City, after saying in an onstage interview that Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Philip Baker Hall is 87. Actor Greg Mullavey is 85. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 78. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 69. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 68. Actor Colin Firth is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 50. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 50. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 44. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 38. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 38. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 36. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 14.