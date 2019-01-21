Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2019. There are 343 days left in the year.
on this date
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, legalized abortions using a trimester approach. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson died at his Texas ranch at age 64.
other events
In 1498, during his third voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus arrived at the present-day Caribbean island of St. Vincent.
In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson, in an address to Congress, pleaded for an end to the war in Europe, calling for “peace without victory.” (By April, however, America also was at war.)
In 1987, Pennsylvania treasurer R. Budd Dwyer, convicted of defrauding the state, proclaimed his innocence at a news conference before pulling out a gun, placing the barrel in his mouth and shooting himself to death in front of horrified onlookers.
In 2008, actor Heath Ledger, 28, was found dead of an accidental prescription overdose in a New York City apartment.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Piper Laurie is 87. Singer Steve Perry is 70. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry is 67. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 66. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 64. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 62. Actress Linda Blair is 60. Actress Diane Lane is 54. Actor-rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 54. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 51. Actress Olivia d’Abo is 50. Actor Balthazar Getty is 44. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 39. Pop singer Willa Ford is 38. Actress Beverley (cq) Mitchell is 38. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 38. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 37. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole is 36. Rapper Logic is 29. Tennis player Alize Cornet (uh-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) is 29. Actress Sami Gayle is 23.
Thought for Today: “Children need models rather than critics.” — Joseph Joubert (zhoo-BAYR’), French moralist (1754-1824).