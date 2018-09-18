On this date
Today is Thursday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2018. There are 102 days left in the year.
Highlight in history
In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. Meredith was later admitted.
Other events
In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. Magellan was killed en route, but one of his ships eventually circled the world.
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.
In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U-S-Soviet expedition to the moon.
In 1973, in their so-called “battle of the sexes,” tennis star Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, at the Houston Astrodome. Singer-songwriter Jim Croce, 30, died in a plane crash near Natchitoches, Louisiana.
In 1984, the family sitcoms “The Cosby Show” and “Who’s the Boss?” premiered on NBC and ABC, respectively.
In 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Sophia Loren is 84. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor is 83. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 67. Actor Gary Cole is 62. Actress Enuka Okuma is 46. Singer The Dream is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 36.