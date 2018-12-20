Today in History
Today is Friday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2018. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m. Eastern time.
Highlight in History
In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)
other highlights
In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.
In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.
In 1937, Walt Disney’s first animated feature, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” had its world premiere at the Carthay Circle Theater in Los Angeles. The first Dr. Seuss book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” was published by Vanguard Press.
In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In 1967, Louis Washkansky, the first human heart transplant recipient, died at a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 days after receiving the donor organ. The satirical comedy-drama “The Graduate,” starring Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman, was released by Embassy Pictures.
In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
Today’s Birthdays
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 83. Actress Jane Fonda is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 76. Musician Albert Lee is 75. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 74. Actor Josh Mostel is 72. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 70. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 68. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 68. Singer Betty Wright is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 64. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 63. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 62. Entertainer Jim Rose is 62. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 61.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 56. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 56. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 53. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 53. Actress Michelle Hurd is 52. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 52. Actress Karri Turner is 52. Actress Khrystyne Haje is 50. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 50. Actress Julie Delpy is 49. Country singer-musician Rhean (rehn) Boyer (Carolina Rain) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 47. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 47. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 47. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 44. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 42. Actress Rutina Wesley is 40. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 36. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 36. Actor Steven Yeun is 35. Actress Kaitlyn Dever is 22.
Thought for Today: “Winter comes but once a year, And when it comes it brings the doctor good cheer.” — Ogden Nash, American humorist (1902-1971).