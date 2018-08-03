Today in History
Today is Sunday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2018. There are 148 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment.
other events
In 1921, a baseball game was broadcast for the first time as KDKA radio announcer Harold Arlin described the action between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies from Forbes Field. (The Pirates won, 8-5.)
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the National Labor Board, which was later replaced with the National Labor Relations Board.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1957, the teenage dance show “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark, made its network debut on ABC-TV.
In 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
In 1967, the U.S. space probe Mariner 7 flew by Mars, sending back photographs and scientific data.
In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation.
One year ago: Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt finished third in the 100-meter dash at the world track championships in London, which marked his farewell from the sport; the winner was American Justin Gatlin.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor John Saxon is 82. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 78. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 78. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 71. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 63. Actress-singer Maureen McCormick is 62. Rock musician Pat Smear is 59. Author David Baldacci is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 56. Actor Mark Strong is 55. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 52. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 52. Country singer Terri Clark is 50. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 50. Actor Jesse Williams is 38. Actress/singer Olivia Holt is 21. Actor Albert Tsai is 14.