On this date
Today is Sunday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2018. There are 113 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
Other events
In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.”
In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.
In 2013, four days of vehicular gridlock began near the George Washington Bridge when two of three approach lanes from Fort Lee, New Jersey, were blocked off; the traffic jam was later blamed on loyalists to Gov. Chris Christie over the refusal of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich to endorse Christie for re-election.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Sylvia Miles is 84. Actor Topol is 83. Singer Inez Foxx is 76. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 69. Rock musician John McFee is 68. Actor Hugh Grant is 58. Actress Constance Marie is 53. Actor Adam Sandler is 52. Model Rachel Hunter is 49. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 47. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 43. Latin singer Maria Rita is 41. Actress Michelle Williams is 38. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 27.