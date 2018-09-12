On this date
Today is Thursday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2018. There are 109 days left in the year.
Highlight in history
In 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.
Other events
In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
In 1959, Elvis Presley first met his future wife, 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu, while stationed in West Germany with the U.S. Army. They married in 1967, but divorced in 1973.
In 1970, the first New York City Marathon was held; winner Gary Muhrcke finished the 26.2-mile run, which took place entirely inside Central Park, in 2:31:38.
In 1990, the police-courtroom drama “Law & Order” premiered on NBC.
In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation’s skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation’s prayers to New York.
In 2008, after wild conjecture over who would play Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on “Saturday Night Live,” writer-performer Tina Fey returned to her old show for an opening sketch featuring her and Fey’s former “Weekend Update” co-host Amy Poehler as Sen. Hillary Clinton.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Barbara Bain is 87. TV producer Fred Silverman is 81. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 74. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 66. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 51. Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 47. Singer Fiona Apple is 41. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 38. Actor Ben Savage is 38. Rock singer Niall Horan is 25. Actress Lili Reinhart is 22.