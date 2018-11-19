Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2018. There are 40 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
other events
In 1922, Rebecca L. Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate; her term, the result of an interim appointment, ended the following day as Walter F. George, the winner of a special election, took office.
In 1931, the Universal horror film “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the monster and Colin Clive as his creator, was first released.
In 1979, a mob attacked the U-S Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.
In 1997, U.N. arms inspectors returned to Iraq after Saddam Hussein’s three-week standoff with the United Nations over the presence of Americans on the team.
In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Conn., died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Marlo Thomas is 81. Singer Dr. John is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 74. Actress Goldie Hawn is 73. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 55. Singer-actress Bjork is 53. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 52. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 49. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 47. Actress Jena Malone is 34. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 33.