Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2018. There are 27 days left in the year.
tuesday’s Highlight in History
On Dec. 4, 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.
On this date
In 1875, William Marcy Tweed, the “Boss” of New York City’s Tammany Hall political organization, escaped from jail and fled the country.
In 1942, during World War II, U.S. bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.
Today’s Birthdays
Game show host Wink Martindale is 85. Actress Gemma Jones is 76. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 70. Actor Jeff Bridges is 69. Actress Patricia Wettig is 67. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 63. Actress Marisa Tomei is 54. Actress Chelsea Noble is 54. Rapper Jay-Z is 49. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 45.
Country singer Lila McCann is 37. Actress Lindsay Felton is 34. Actor Orlando Brown is 31. Actress Scarlett Estevez (TV: “Lucifer”) is 11.
Thought for Today: “A person reveals his character by nothing so clearly as the joke he resents.” — Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, German scientist (1742-1799).