Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find a reasonable priced front door lock with the button codes in silver? No gold, please. — Gerry P., Ocean City
Dear Gerry: Today is the last day to go to Lowe’s and buy a Schlage Plymouth Satin Chrome Electronic door lever for $99. Go on Ebay.com and look for an instant purchase printable Lowe’s coupon to save an additional 10%.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a rolling desk chair with arms in any light color. No black! — Cynthia L., Wildwood Crest
Dear Cynthia: Get a Ardfield chair in slate blue or gray with white arms and legs that rolls, regularly $129.99, on sale for $69.99 at Staples.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, love your column. Can you find the most reasonable 100% cotton king size sheet sets in white, cream or gray? — Margaret
Dear Margaret: Get a 420-thread count 100% cotton sheet set in queen or king with four pillowcases at Boscov’s on sale for $29.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on an Instant Pot? Don’t want to spend $150. — Jaime
Dear Jaime: Get an 6-quart Instant Pot at Walmart for $79.
Reader Tips
• Terry B., of Wildwood Crest, wrote to let Carole Mandis know the Rio Grande ShopRite has Beechnut Organic Simply Pumpkin in the baby food aisle.
• Pat Scamoffa, of Somers Point, wrote to let Peter Murphy know he can get mince pies from The Bakeworks in Northfield. Pat states they are absolutely the best. They are available the week of Thanksgiving through Christmas.
• Terri DiOrio writes to let jcullenoc know she buys Turkey Hill decaf ice tea at Tilton Market in Northfield.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• 64-ounce bottle of Signature Select apple juice or cider: 49 cents. Limit one with your Acme digital coupon.
• Perdue drumstick or thigh family pack: $1 per pound.
• Pepperidge Farm goldfish: $1.25.
• Signature Select whole bean, ground or 12-pack Kcups: $3.99.
• Full line of Talluto’s pasta: 25% off.
ShopRite
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $4.99 per pound. Five pound limit.
• Dungeness crab clusters: $12.99 per pound.
• Galbani 1 pound mozzarella: $1.99.
• Galbani 2 pound ricotta: $2.99.
• Ronzoni 1-pound box of lasagna: 99 cents.
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
Tips
• Wall and tabletop frames are half price at A.C. Moore.
• 1-pound bag of nice whole cashews is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• 32-ounce bottle of Gatorade is 85 cents at Family Dollar.
• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce premium bacon is $2.49 at Save A Lot.
• Halloween costumes, makeup, accessories, wigs, toys and masks are half price at Rite Aid.
• Today at Lowe’s get a Duraflame Infrared Electric Stove heater for $99.
• HP 14-inch laptop with AMD A9 Processor and Windows 10 is on sale for $279.99 at Staples.
• Today at Target get Physicians Formula bronzers half price. On Saturday, get No. 7 Lift & Luminate serum 40% off.
• Knock out Roses #3 are $24.98 at Home Depot today and Thursday.
• All Halloween lighting is 40% off at Michaels.
• Ladies Avi-Factor, Ryka Rae or Fila Memory athletic shoes are $19.99 at Boscov’s.
• Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak with $30 of digital content is on sale for $227 at Walmart. Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair Lego set is $10.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
