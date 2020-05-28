Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike: Tolls are going up, up, up on New Jersey’s three major highways.
Local rowing clubs look to the summer and hopefully lighter restrictions: Several local clubs will require more restrictions to be lifted before they launch their sculls.
Locker clean-outs signal last days before summer, last memories for seniors: Like many area schools, Egg Harbor Township began the process of inviting students back to their buildings to hand in materials and pick up items left behind this week.
Showboat owner planning $100 million water park in Atlantic City: The as-yet unnamed resort is aimed at vacationing families who find little to do in Atlantic City.
Mainland AD makes pitch for sports changing seasons in 2020-21: Traditional fall and winter sports with more physical contact, such as football and wrestling, would shift to the spring.
