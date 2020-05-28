052820_nws_acexpressway

On May 27th, at the Atlantic City Expressway entrance to Atlantic City, traffic passes through the tolls after the announcement of a new rate hike.

Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike: Tolls are going up, up, up on New Jersey’s three major highways.

Local rowing clubs look to the summer and hopefully lighter restrictions: Several local clubs will require more restrictions to be lifted before they launch their sculls.

Locker clean-outs signal last days before summer, last memories for seniors: Like many area schools, Egg Harbor Township began the process of inviting students back to their buildings to hand in materials and pick up items left behind this week.

Showboat owner planning $100 million water park in Atlantic City: The as-yet unnamed resort is aimed at vacationing families who find little to do in Atlantic City.

Mainland AD makes pitch for sports changing seasons in 2020-21: Traditional fall and winter sports with more physical contact, such as football and wrestling, would shift to the spring.

082919_spt_bridgeton 24.jpg

Players from Bridgeton High School’s football team prepare for the upcoming season during practice on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson. Bridgeton coach Steve Lane looks on.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

