Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: attorney with offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia experienced in small business and labor law
Education: B.A. in political science from Villanova University, Duquesne University School of Law
Political statement: Tom is a people-person, a devoted husband and father, hard-working attorney, and dedicated Little League and soccer coach. He always does what he believes is right and fair. As deputy mayor and councilman, Tom has the right values and knowledge to lead Hammonton to a bright future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.