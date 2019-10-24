Tom Gribbin

Political party: Hammonton First

Hometown: Hammonton

Current job: attorney with offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia experienced in small business and labor law

Education: B.A. in political science from Villanova University, Duquesne University School of Law

Political statement: Tom is a people-person, a devoted husband and father, hard-working attorney, and dedicated Little League and soccer coach. He always does what he believes is right and fair. As deputy mayor and councilman, Tom has the right values and knowledge to lead Hammonton to a bright future.

