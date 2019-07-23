GOLDEN NUGGET
9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 27; $25, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Their run of chart-success and tenure as a band may have been initially brief, but from 1966 to 1970 amidst competition from some of the biggest and most lasting names in rock and pop music, Tommy James and the Shondells managed to get their piece of the pie with several big hits which have managed to stand the test of time. It will feel and sound like the 1960s when the band performs their signature hits Saturday night at Golden Nugget. Fans can look forward to songs such as “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” “Crimson and Clover,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Sweet Cherry Wine,” “Mirage” and “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”