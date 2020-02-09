Jordyn Madigan sparked Toms River East with 14. Julianna Montero scored 12 for ACIT.

Toms River East 12 13 12 14 – 51

ACIT – 13 6 8 9 - 36

TRE – Madigan 14, Platten 8, Maire 1, Sullivan 8, Lorentzen 10, Dudar 8, Goodall 2

ACIT – Montero 12, Taylor 2, Speer 9, Jackson 4, Grant 5, Williams 4

