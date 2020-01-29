Jay Silva scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Southern, which fell to 10-5.
Southern 11 10 8 11 – 40
Toms River East 9 17 10 13 – 49
SR – Infurna 3, N. Devine 5, Ridgway 7, Wasacz 2, Robinson 7, Silva 13, W. Devane 2
TRE – M. Goodall 17, R. Goodall 17, Miller 2, Monica 6, Engelhard 5, Higgins 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.