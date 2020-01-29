Jay Silva scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Southern, which fell to 10-5.

Southern 11 10 8 11 – 40

Toms River East 9 17 10 13 – 49

SR – Infurna 3, N. Devine 5, Ridgway 7, Wasacz 2, Robinson 7, Silva 13, W. Devane 2

TRE – M. Goodall 17, R. Goodall 17, Miller 2, Monica 6, Engelhard 5, Higgins 2

