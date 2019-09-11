Southern Regional Football Practice

Running back/linebacker Jaiden Brown is a transfer from Jackson Liberty.

Toms River North (1-0) at Southern Regional (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Toms River North is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Senior running back Jarrod Pruitt ran for four touchdowns in a 45-14 won over Cherry Hill West. Colby Saxton made eight tackles as Southern opened with a 21-0 win over Nottingham.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments