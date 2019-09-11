Toms River North (1-0) at Southern Regional (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Toms River North is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Senior running back Jarrod Pruitt ran for four touchdowns in a 45-14 won over Cherry Hill West. Colby Saxton made eight tackles as Southern opened with a 21-0 win over Nottingham.
