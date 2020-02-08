Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Ciani Redd-Howard contributed 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (13-6).

Georgia Pissott scored 14 for Toms River North (14-4).

Toms River North 8 16 19 15 – 58

Atlantic City 10 14 15 16

TRN – Johnson 13, Pissott 14, Howell 6, Wavershak 11, Grodzicki 14

AC – Brestle 6, Davis 6, Suarez-Rivera 8, Redd-Howard 11, Cherry-Montague 11, Garrison-Macon 10, Lemons

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

