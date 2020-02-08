Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Ciani Redd-Howard contributed 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (13-6).
Georgia Pissott scored 14 for Toms River North (14-4).
Toms River North 8 16 19 15 – 58
Atlantic City 10 14 15 16
TRN – Johnson 13, Pissott 14, Howell 6, Wavershak 11, Grodzicki 14
AC – Brestle 6, Davis 6, Suarez-Rivera 8, Redd-Howard 11, Cherry-Montague 11, Garrison-Macon 10, Lemons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.