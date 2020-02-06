Senior guard Jakari Spence scored 32 points to lead Toms River North to the win. The Mariners (18-3) are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Ben Ridgway scored 15 for Southern (12-6).

TRN – 18 21 15 13 – 67

Southern – 13 9 11 8 – 41

TRN – Baker 9, Hallenback 12, Spence 32, Pruitt 2, Brown 6, Mitchell 7

SR – Infurna 3, N. Devane 2, Ridgway 15, Godfrey 3, Robinson 4, Silva 2, Devane 5

