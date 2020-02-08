Kelle Anwander led the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tay Tay Parker sparked Cedar Creek with 13.

Toms River South 12 5 11 19 – 47

Cedar Creek 4 13 13 3 – 33

TRS – Wagner 11, Weltner 2, Anwander 18, Kukfa 2, Fall 9

CK – Cintron 5, Gunnels 4, Luko 2, Parker 13, Nicolichia 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

