At 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Nov. 6, the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders will host the Salute to America Veterans event at the County Connection in the Ocean County Mall.
There will be representatives for eight veteran organizations with information on available services.
For more information on the event, call the County Connection at 732-288-7777.
Beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Monday Nov. 11, the Ocean County Veterans Day parade will travel down Main Street from the Toms river Shopping Center on Route 37 and ending at Washington Street.
A post parade ceremony will take place in front of Town Hall and will feature speakers and honored guests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.