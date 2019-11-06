At 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Nov. 6, the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders will host the Salute to America Veterans event at the County Connection in the Ocean County Mall.

There will be representatives for eight veteran organizations with information on available services.

For more information on the event, call the County Connection at 732-288-7777.

Beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Monday Nov. 11, the Ocean County Veterans Day parade will travel down Main Street from the Toms river Shopping Center on Route 37 and ending at Washington Street. 

A post parade ceremony will take place in front of Town Hall and will feature speakers and honored guests. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

