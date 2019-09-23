Folsom

Galloway

Township Council

Tony Coppola Jr.

Political party: Republican

Age: 52

Hometown: Galloway

Current job: Partner of Historic Smithville

Education: La Salle University

Political message: Tony is currently in his second year as Mayor. He championed economic development initiatives in Galloway, improved transparency in government, achieved fiscal responsibility, created jobs and encouraged environmental awareness. Some of his proudest accomplishments include reducing the municipal tax levy by 1.8 million dollars, streamlining government and bringing new businesses to Galloway. Tony proudly supports our police/fire departments and first responders.

The Coppola family have owned and operated the Historic Town of Smithville since 1997. Tony is a graduate of LaSalle University and lives in the Smithville area of Galloway. Tony and his wife Deanna have two children, Nicholas and Christian.

