Folsom
Galloway
Township Council
Tony DiPietro
Political party: Republican
Age: 47
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Councilman, investment advisor
Education: Bachelor of Art in Business Management from Washington College, Master of Art in Instructional Technology from Stockton University
Political message: Tony currently resides in Galloway with his wife Morgan and three children (Ava, Grayce. and Anthony Jr.). As a member of Galloway Township Council, Tony utilizes his diverse background (public and private) to serve the citizens of Galloway. He has played an active roll in reducing taxes (each year) and increasing services through conservative fiscal planning and responsible economic development. Tony values the efforts of our police officers who keep our community safe and our educators who shape our future generations. Tony plans to continue to find the balance between conservative fiscal management and protecting the natural beauty of Galloway.
