Buena's Tony Thompson reacts after pinning Pitman's Thomas Derenberger during Monday's meet on February 4, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Tony Thompson

Buena Regional

Football, wrestling

In wrestling, the junior finished second at District 29 and third at Region 8. He was the only Press-area wrestler to advance to states at the 220 weight class. Thompson finished 30-3. On the football field, the defensive lineman made 59 tackles, 26 of them solo. He also had six sacks.

