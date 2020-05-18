Tony Thompson
Buena Regional
Football, wrestling
In wrestling, the junior finished second at District 29 and third at Region 8. He was the only Press-area wrestler to advance to states at the 220 weight class. Thompson finished 30-3. On the football field, the defensive lineman made 59 tackles, 26 of them solo. He also had six sacks.
