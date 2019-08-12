Kevin Ortzman no longer works for Caesars in Atlantic City
Kevin Ortzman, the top executive for Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties, is no longer with the company. Ortzman was also president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and served on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's 17-member executive board as one of two appointed casino industry executives.
El Joshua, 36, of Mays Landing, who is accused of holding at least two women captive and forcing them into prostitution had the state reject a three-year plea offer from his attorney on Tuesday. Joshua pleaded not guilty in June to a nine-count indictment, including five counts of human trafficking.
Asbury Park embraces e-scooters after new law. Could the rest of the shore follow suit? New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law allowing electric scooters and electric bikes to be regulated like regular bicycles, allowing them to travel on streets without registration, insurance or a driver's license.
Next phase of Kil-Tone cleanup unveiled in Vineland. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a $36 million cleanup of about 40 nonresidential properties contaminated by the former pesticide manufacturer.
National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Millville last Wednesday. The EF-0 tornado, with 70 mph winds, tore through a field of solar panels adjacent to the Millville Sewer Department Facility, according to the weather agency.
Ocean City's Tom Finnegan commits to Vanderbilt The Ocean City High School sophomore pitching standout committed over the weekend to attend Vanderbilt University, on a baseball scholarship.
Mike Trout is coming to Philly ... but only for a few days and not until next summer. The Millville native and the Los Angeles Angels will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in five years, for a July 2020 series against the Phillies.