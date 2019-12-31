Miss America

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, waves to the audience prior to winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

What are the top 10 stories of the last decade in South Jersey: From Atlantic City's on-again, off-again relationships with Miss America to Hurricane Sandy, it was an eventful decade in South Jersey.

Snow plow drivers get community praise keeping holiday streets clean: They work long shifts to make sure residents can get to where they need to go.

No. 1 Wildwood Catholic boys lose: The Crusaders start slow and lose to Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania in a Cherry Hill basketball tournament.

Morris Goodwin School named national Distinguished School: The elementary school was one of only two in the state to receive the award recognizing exceptional student performance.

Browns request to interview Holy Spirit grad Roman: The Browns are in search of a new head coach and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman is in the mix.

Ravens Roman Football

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, speaks with then-senior offensive assistant/tight ends coach Greg Roman as offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley prepares to run a drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md. Roman is off to a running start in his new role as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, working on a ground game that will coincide with the skills of agile quarterback Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

