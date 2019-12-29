Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

President Donald J. Trump meets with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to announce Van Drew’s party switch to the GOP on Dec. 19 in the Oval Office of the White House.

From a congressman switching parties to a missing Bridgeton girl to a deadly shooting at a high school football game, South Jersey had an eventful 2019. Check out our list of the top stories of the year.

President Donald Trump is likely to visit South Jersey in early 2020 to campaign for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently switched parties to become a Republican.

Despite a season marked by injuries to key players and inconsistency, the Philadelphia Eagles have a shot at not only making the playoffs, but getting a home game in their battle against the Giants today.

Kira Sides scored 27 points, and Aubrey Hunter and Maddie Barber sank some critical fourth-quarter baskets to help Middle Township High School beat Mainland 52-47 in a Score at the Shore girls basketball consolation game at Southern Regional.

Sea Isle City on Saturday unveiled a plaque commemorating the city Beach Patrol's 100th anniversary, in a ceremony that featured lifeguards past and present.

Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City mayor and council members with the Beach Patrol plaque that commemorates the patrol's 100th anniversary.

