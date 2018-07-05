WILDWOOD — It’s a game born in the backyard. Simple. Just beanbags and a board. Lofty tosses, best thrown on a summer day with a brew sweating nearby in its koozie and hot dogs sizzling on a smoking grill. Typically, it’s all fun and games.
It’s cornhole, but this weekend it gets serious.
Wildwood is playing host to the region’s largest cornhole tournament with two days of play and cash prizes for amateurs and some of the country’s top players alike. Hundreds of players will take to the beach to determine who can be crowned cornhole champion.
Joe Murray, a promotor of the Wildwood Cornhole Tournament said the event draws a diverse crowd of players. It’s a family event, but there’s plenty of competition. Players make the trek from all over to stake their claim as the beach’s best.
“It’s all about fun,” Murray said. “We have over 200 teams that come down for the weekend. We have tournaments on both Saturday and Sunday. Players come from all over the place. Some as far as Florida and Ohio.”
The two-day event is split into two tournaments. Saturday’s event, which costs $25 per team, is open to those of all ages. Some play for prizes available from a prize board, others use the Saturday tournament as a way to gear up for the following day’s tournament. It’s a more low-key affair, open to anyone who wants to be a part of Wildwood’s cornhole madness.
Sunday’s tournament features cash prizes up to $1,000 for first place and is available only to adults older than 18. This is the tournament that brings out cornhole’s finest.
“It’s a double-elimination tournament so you’re guaranteed to get at least two tries,” Murray said. “If you lose in the first round, you go to the losers bracket, but if you can fight your way through you’ll have the chance to take on the top of the winner’s bracket.”
The rules of cornhole are simple. Players are divided in teams of two, with one player from each taking to opposite scoring sides, similar to horseshoes. Players toss four beanbags weighing a pound each onto an elevated board with a hole carved in it. Beanbags that land in the hole are worth three points. Bags that land on the board are worth one point. Bags that miss the board or slide off of the board are worth nothing.
And, as in horseshoes, strategic aiming can be used not just to score points but to take points away by knocking an opponent’s bag off of the board with a well-placed strike.
Teams play to 21. In case of a tie, subsequent rounds are played until the tie is broken and a team is declared victor.
Cornhole aficionados take their favorite game seriously.
The most important rule of this weekend’s tournament, according to the official website of Wildwood’s largest cornhole tournament, is to have fun, of course. But, fun is serious business. No shirt, no shoes might be a beach mantra, but this good time comes with some etiquette ground rules, like no sore sports. Unsportsmanlike conduct is a no go, resulting in warnings and dismissal if kept up.
Despite the warnings to the more excitable players about taking it easy, Murray said that the event draws and is for players of all ages and skill levels.
“It’s definitely a family oriented event. It’s a good time. Everyone loves to play on the beach,” Murray said. “But, some are real professionals, and others are used to playing every weekend.”
Many claim that cornhole originated in Ohio, though others say its a derivative of a similar came invented more than 100 years ago. What is known, however, is that the game’s popularity has grown immensely in recent years.
When the first Wildwood Cornhole Tournament took place in 2010, there were just more than 30 teams registered to compete. This year, more than 400 are expected to toss the bags for their shot at cornhole glory.
Murray invited all those who are interested to visit Wildwood and give it a shot. Registration can be done online or in person up to five minutes before the start of a tournament. Someone’s got to be crowned Wildwood’s top cornholer. Why not you?