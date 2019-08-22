Casino profits drop in second quarter
Casino profits were down almost across the board for the second quarter of 2019, according to state gaming regulators. The second-quarter losses signal that the Atlantic City market has not grown despite an increase in the number of casinos in the resort.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is evaluating information on buying Atlantic City International Airport and other New Jersey aviation facilities after receiving a consultant’s proposals,
Cape Regional Health System officials are feeling pretty good with a multimillion-dollar expansion underway for a new outpatient surgery center and a new partnership with Cooper University Hospital. Planned to open next summer, the $15 million expansion is designed for outpatient procedures.
New Jersey Motorsports Park officials will make their case for a 10-year extension of their payment-in-lieu of taxes agreement with Millville on Sept. 3. The five city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to turn down a 15-year extension of the PILOT for the motorsports park.
The Around the Island Swim was held for the 54th time on July 14, but for the first time since 2006 with a field of 12 swimmers. That swim was part of the inaugural Jim Whelan Open Water Festival and is s fundraiser for Whelan's Whales, a swimming program at the Brigantine Aquatic Center for Atlantic City youth.