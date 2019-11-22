Romanelli's Garden Cafe is partnering up with For Atlantic City By Atlantic City (4ACxAC) to help the children of Atlantic City receive Christmas toys and are offering discounts to those who bring in donations.

The donation drive started Nov. 18 and is focusing on toys for ages 5 and up for the children in the Atlantic City Homework program, ran by Dr. Colon of Stockton University.

The restaurant will be hosting Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, where customers can get their photo take with Santa and also donate to the drive.

In addition, the Wonderbar is hosting a 4ACxAC event Dec. 3, where guest bartenders will be donating their tips to the program to buy toys.

New toys, in their original packaging, can be dropped off at the cafe, 279 S. New York Road, Galloway

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

