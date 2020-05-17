2PM Arthur NHC Map

The 2 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Arthur. A tropical storm warning is in place for much of North Carolina. 

Tropical Storm Arthur, as of Sunday afternoon, is expected to move northward and either make landfall or pass very close to the Outer Banks during the day Monday. From there, it will make a right turn off the Virginia coast Monday night and slowly head toward Bermuda, where it will be near Thursday. 

