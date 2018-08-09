EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A building-materials company dump truck hit an overpass along the Atlantic City Expressway on Thursday, shutting off a portion of the road for more than five hours and slowing traffic on surrounding roads.
The accident occurred at 8 a.m., when the Penn Jersey Building Materials truck collided with the Fire Road bridge overpass, according to State Police, sending rocks spilling from atop the vehicle onto the expressway, striking a Kia Optima.
"There was debris throughout each lane," said Jason Smart-El, 27, of Mays Landing, who was caught in the traffic. "There were chunks of cinder blocks everywhere."
An employee at the Pleasantville location of Penn Jersey confirmed the truck involved in the accident was theirs but referred additional comment to an operations manager who did not return calls from The Press.
By 1:40 p.m., lanes on the expressway had reopened, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the expressway. Mark Amorosi, a spokesman for the SJTA, said cleanup was ongoing.
Both Route 9 and Fire Road between Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Delilah Road in Pleasantville were closed as a result of the crash, according to officials.
Neither the driver of the dump truck nor the driver of the Optima was injured, State Police said.
Atlantic County planning and engineering officials checked the scene for damage, said county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Smart-El said he was glad no one was hurt.
"There was so much smoke," he said. "But the truck driver was standing and seemed okay."
Marissa Luca contributed to this report.