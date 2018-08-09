Motorists were hit with traffic delays along Washington Avenue heading east following a crash Thursday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway.
At 1:40 p.m., however, lanes on the expressway had reopened, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the expressway.
Prior to the re-openings, drivers inched along scenic routes, stuck in long lines of traffic.
Doughty Road between Fire Road and Washington Avenue was still backed up due to traffic being funneled off the expressway.
The accident occurred at 8 a.m. when a dump truck collided with the Fire Road bridge overpass, according to State Police.
The truck, which was carrying rocks, struck the overpass, State Police said.
When the truck struck the bridge, police said some rocks fell off the top of the truck and landed on the expressway, striking a Kia Optima.
Jason Smart-El, 27, of Mays Landing, spoke of his arrival on the scene in a cell phone interview with a reporter from The Press of Atlantic City.
"There was so much smoke in the air," he said. "There was debris throughout each lane; there were chunks of cinder-blocks everywhere."
Smart-El noted that driving anywhere except the shoulder of the road had been dangerous.
Neither the driver of the dump truck nor the driver of the Optima were injured, State Police said.
"The cleanup continues at the accident scene," said Mark Amorosi, a spokesman for the SJTA.
State Police had blocked off the expressway near the overpass and diverted motorists onto the Garden State Parkway south as of 12:45 p.m.
Motorists coming off the parkway and onto Washington Avenue faced delays at Fire Road.
Atlantic County planning and engineering officials checked the scene for damage, said county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Police block at the intersection of Washington Ave and Fire Road @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/DVYvgz8Hn1— marissa (@marissaluca98) August 9, 2018
Fire Road was also closed between Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Delilah Road in Pleasantville, according to county officials.
Route 9 in Pleasantville was closed near the expressway overpass and traffic was diverted at California Avenue to Shore Road, according to officials.