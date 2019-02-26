HAMILTON TWP. − At a riotous meeting at the Atlantic City train station Thursday, NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said the Atlantic City Rail Line will be operational by the end of the second quarter, or June, and a specific date would be available in three weeks.
However, on Tuesday Gov. Phil Murphy broke rank with the person he appointed and said that wasn't soon enough. He wants an answer this week.
“I would say this with great respect for Kevin’s efforts and his team’s efforts: they can do better,” Murphy said at press conference in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, on paid sick leave. “(Customers) want clarity. Who can blame them? They are right.”
The line was shut down in September and NJ Transit officials said they met their “milestone” for the installation of federally mandated safety mechanisms, called positive train control, or PTC, in December.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, who organized a bipartisan letter two weeks ago from congressional representatives all over the state demanding a quick reopening of the line, said Murphy’s calling on his appointee for an established re-opening date was a positive development.
“Good. It’s about time,” Van Drew said. “George Helmy, the governor’s Chief of Staff, had promised me he would give us a date soon.”
Van Drew said he spoke to Helmy a little more than a week ago, and asked the Governor to step in.
Commuters were repeatedly told the line would be open by the start of 2019, their bus trips to points as far as Philadelphia an unfortunate, but temporary, reality. The agency, with South Jersey lawmakers and residents calling for answers, blames equipment and engineer shortages for the continued closure.
Previously, the agency said they were awaiting approval by the Federal Railroad Administration of their request for an alternative schedule to finish the work. FRA said they’re free to restart the trains at any time.
The indefinite closure of their line has made some South Jersey riders skeptical that service will ever return if they weren’t already, given what some say is habitual neglect of their needs in favor of North Jersey lines.
"I know there's been concern and skepticism that this is a bait and switch. It is not, " Corbett said in August, before the line was even closed.
In 2017, then governor-elect Murphy called NJ Transit a “national disgrace,” and vowed to fix it. He commissioned an audit of the agency. Released in October, it found the agency low on morale and funds, and suffering from top-heavy management with little strategic planning.
A law passed in December established some oversight measures for the embattled agency, including a South Jersey commuters advisory board and an audit every six years.
Even so, Murphy said the new leadership inherited problems at the agency, and workers have done “hero’s work” to finish the first milestone of installations before the end of 2018.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said he hopes Murphy joining the chorus of those asking for clarity will produce some action on NJ Transit's part.
"I’m just glad that the governor felt pressure and has jumped into the fight here to save the AC rail line," Mazzeo said. "I think that it shows the people of Atlantic City, Atlantic County, have a voice … we’re gonna still hold NJ Transit’s feet to the fire."
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, said the pressure he and Mazzeo put on state officials, through calls and public letters, may have had an effect.
“I can see this only as a good thing,” Armato said. “We do need a specific date and I think we’re gonna get one."
Upon taking the head transit agency job and the baggage that came with it, Corbett expressed optimism at the challenges before him.
"You break it down. It's manageable, " he said. "I oversaw the 9/11 economic development recovery after 9/11 in Manhattan. I remember going down to look at the stock exchange as the buildings were coming down. You knew you had a job to do, and you do it. You break it into parts, you get the right people and you do it."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.