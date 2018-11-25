PLEASANTVILLE — Detours will be in place this week for continuing road work on Washington Avenue.
On Monday, a detour will re-route drivers going west toward Egg Harbor Township between Route 9 and Devins Lane from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Beginning Tuesday through Friday, a larger portion of the westbound side of the road will be closed. There will be a detour between Route 9 and Fire Road from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Drivers should follow detours or seek alternate routes and plan for extra travel time, Atlantic County officials said.