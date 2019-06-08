ATLANTIC CITY — Police are warning drivers to expect delays Sunday as the 47th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon rides into the city.
More than 3,500 cyclists are expected to ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia down the Atlantic City Expressway and take Missouri Avenue to the Boardwalk. Expressway exits 1 and 2 will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cancer survivors kick off the event by making the first ascent over the Ben Franklin Bridge, led by a motorcycle escort.
Other start points include Cherry Hill, Hammonton and Egg Harbor City.
The first riders are expected to cross the finish line about 10:30 a.m.
There will be lunch, refreshments and activities at the finish line in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Two cancer survivor ceremonies will be held at 12:30 and 2 p.m.
The Bike-a-thon is the largest single-day biking event for the American Cancer Society and expects to raise more than $1.4 million. To date, the event has raised more than $25 million.
For more information or to make a donation, visit acsbike.org or call 800-227-2345.