061217_nws_cancer

Police are warning drivers to expect delays Sunday as the 47th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon rides into the city.

 MATTHEW STRABUK / for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are warning drivers to expect delays Sunday as the 47th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon rides into the city.

More than 3,500 cyclists are expected to ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia down the Atlantic City Expressway and take Missouri Avenue to the Boardwalk. Expressway exits 1 and 2 will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEEN at the American Cancer Society 2017 Bike-A-Thon

1 of 21

Cancer survivors kick off the event by making the first ascent over the Ben Franklin Bridge, led by a motorcycle escort.

Other start points include Cherry Hill, Hammonton and Egg Harbor City.

The first riders are expected to cross the finish line about 10:30 a.m.

There will be lunch, refreshments and activities at the finish line in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Two cancer survivor ceremonies will be held at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

SEEN at Ocean City's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Hundreds turn out for American Cancer Society's annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k walk in Ocean City Sun., Oct. 14, 2018.

1 of 30

The Bike-a-thon is the largest single-day biking event for the American Cancer Society and expects to raise more than $1.4 million. To date, the event has raised more than $25 million.

For more information or to make a donation, visit acsbike.org or call 800-227-2345. 

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments