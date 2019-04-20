Minor lane shifts will be in effect Monday and Tuesday on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, and may cause minor delays, Atlantic County officials said Saturday.
The shifts will take place between Fire and New roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day for curb repairs, according to a news release from county Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore.
Drivers may experience minor delays and are advised to plan accordingly or try a different route, she said.
A complete list of traffic advisories for county roads is at aclink.org.