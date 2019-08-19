There are plenty of good vibes around the Egg Harbor Township High School football program this preseason.
Now, the Eagles hope to translate those feelings into wins.
Egg Harbor finished 4-6 but won three of its five final games last season. The four victories were Egg Harbor's most since 2015.
"Last year was some bittersweet stuff," Eagles coach Kevin Stetser said. "We improved from the previous two years, but we felt like we left some games out there that we could have had. It's positive. We feel like we're moving in the right direction.""
The Eagles have more than 100 players involved in the program this season.
"The winning hasn't been where we wanted it," Stetser said. "But we kind of had to rip it down to the foundation and build it back up. Hopefully, we get to see it (this season) in wins and losses and not just numbers and positive vibes."
Senior running back Tre McKenzie is another reason for optimism. He ran for 385 yards and three touchdowns last season and has played since he was a freshman.
"We're looking to feed the ball to him this year," Stetser said.
Anthony Rando, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior, takes over at quarterback after getting some experience at the position last season.
"He's developed a ton," Stetser said. "He's the guy we're rolling with. We're excited about him. He knows the game. He's going to run what you call."
Junior running back Chris Decker, who like McKenzie has played since he was a freshman, will also get some carries.
Ben Cericola emerged as a reliable wide receiver last season. Yasir Triniwell is a talented wide receiver and defensive back. Amir Dunn, a junior transfer from St. Joe, should contribute at wide receiver.
Michael Chew leads the offensive line. Stephen Moore was a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines. Michael Carfagno and Chris Garofalo also have experience upfront.
"Our goal is to establish the run," Stetser said. "As the year goes on, we might open things up more. We like our line. Our guys upfront are smart."
Most of Egg Harbor's offensive standouts will also play defense.
Senior linebacker James Tucker sparked the defense with 47 tackles, 12.5 for losses last season. Decker impressed at linebacker last season with 40 tackles. Senior linebacker Jack Schiavo made 35 tackles last season.
"It's a hard working group of kids, and I think that's going to translate into the game we want to play," Stetser said. "We're going to try to come out and be a team that goes toe-to-toe with people."
Egg Harbor is seeking its first winning season since 2010.
"We have to play full four-quarter games," Stetser said. "If we do that, I think we can be pretty solid. I think this group can take the next step in what we're trying to do."