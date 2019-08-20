The Pleasantville High School football team will answer a question about itself this season.
"Are we a team or are we a program," Greyhounds coach Chris Sacco said. "We're not happy with last year. It was a great year, but we didn't win any championships."
The Greyhounds finished 8-3, won their first playoff game in 15 years and reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season. They graduated 17 seniors but still have the talent to contend in the West Jersey Football League United Division and the South Jersey Group II playoffs.
"The bulk of our team are sophomores and juniors that are talented but they're a little raw and a little inexperienced," Sacco said. "But they definitely have a high ceiling."
On offense, Pleasantville will feature senior running back Joshua Kotokpo, who averaged 8.1 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns last season.
"Josh has great vision," Sacco said. "He's a pure running back. He's poised to hopefully have a big year in the backfield."
Senior wide receiver Keon Henry showed promise last season. He caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown in a scrimmage against Timber Creek this preseason.
"His routes have gotten better," Sacco said. "His hands have gotten better. He's really trying to polish up and be a complete receiver this year."
Equallie Bumpass is a three-year starter on the offensive line. Jonathan Valentine, a 5-foot-9, 265-pound transfer from Holy Spirit, will start on the offensive and defensive lines when he becomes eligible 30 days into the season.
Sophomore Adonis Diaz and freshman Marlon Leslie were competing for the quarterback in preseason.
"Marlon has played quarterback his entire life," Sacco said. "He has the mechanics. He's very fast. Adonis has been in the system for a year. He has good arm strength. Both of them are showing promise in certain areas and then there are other areas where there will probably be some growing pains because of the lack of experience."
Senior linebacker Ernest Howard sparks the defense. He made 52 tackles last season and has scholarship offers from Howard University and Moorehead State.
"He's a presence," Sacco said. "He's looking to have a big early part of the year and get a few more (college) offers and really solidify and establish himself as a next level player. Plus he wants to wants championship. You put those two things together on a great football player and you get a heck of a leader."
Zahir Howard and promising sophomore Jaquan Howard are also players to watch at linebacker.
"Right now there's a lot of new faces on defense," Sacco said. "But they're picking things up and they're flying around."
Pleasantville won't get a chance to ease into the season. The Greyhounds open with Salem and then play at Haddonfield. Salem reached the South Jersey Group I final, while Haddonfield won the South Jersey Group II championship and beat Pleasantville twice last season.
The tough opening schedule is just fine with Sacco.
"They are where we want to be," he said of Salem and Haddonfield. "We would love to compete for a division and a Group II championship. That's the goal every year, and we're not going to stray away from that."