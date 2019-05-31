How well-connected is Atlantic City?
It depends on whom you ask and what you mean. The city 103 miles of roadway, 4 miles of boardwalk, 13 bus routes and one train, and people use a variety of methods to get to and from, and in and out of, the city. Read our story about public transportation in the resort, and visit the rest of our year-long Reinventing AC project.
The body of a 58-year-old Monmouth County pilot and the plane he was flying were recovered Friday evening after they crashed into the ocean Wednesday. Lawrence Klimek, of Howell Township, was found still strapped into his seat in the cockpit.
The 31st ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel. Tim Erensen, managing partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic, spoke about the tournament’s past, present and future.
A plane landed on the beach at 49th Street in Ocean City Saturday morning, but the pilot was not injured. Watch the landing here, and read what curious beachgoers saw.
Second homeowners in West Wildwood want their say. They're not allowed to vote, but they're looking for a way to stop what they see as abuses by Mayor Christopher Fox.
It's a necessary part of fishing, but one few are eager take on. A Margate boat captain cleans and guts fish for customers on his charter boat. Read about it here in this week's spotlight on locals who shape summer along the shore.
Prom season marches on. Check out photos from Cape May Tech, Pinelands Regional and Cedar Creek. And, check out Prom Central for more South Jersey proms.