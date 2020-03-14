The White House is expected to announce that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.
Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools: Iran said Saturday the coronavirus outbreak has killed another 97 people, pushing the death toll in the country to 611, as war-ravaged Syria announced a number of strict measures despite the government saying it has no confirmed cases.
Iran is suffering from the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with 12,729 cases and even senior officials testing positive. It is a close ally of the Syrian government in the civil war, with military advisers as well as Shiite pilgrims frequently traveling between the two countries.
A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry announced the latest cases on state TV. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said there would be “some new restrictions” on movement into and out of cities, without elaborating.
Cases rise to nearly 70 in Louisiana: Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has risen to 67. Many of the cases — at least three dozen — are in Orleans Parish.
The Louisiana Office of Public Health announced the new numbers Saturday.
“The biggest concern that I have is that it appears that if you look at cases per capita, we're No. 3 or No. 4 in the country, something in that neighborhood," Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Saturday briefing.
12 cases confirmed so far in Connecticut: The first case of the coronavirus in the Hartford area has been identified, bringing the total across Connecticut to 12, officials said.
The patient, a woman in her 80s, lives in Rocky Hill and is being treated at Hartford Hospital, city and hospital officials said Friday night.
Most of the other cases confirmed in the state so far have been in communities near the New York state line. Efforts to test for the virus around the state are expanding. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he assumes there are other cases of the virus in the Hartford area.
Woman, 82, recorded as New York's first death: New York state reported its first death in the coronavirus pandemic, an 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema, authorities said Saturday.
The woman died Friday at Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn, where she had been in critical condition after being admitted last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
