Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a set of hard luggage, decent quality but not too expensive. — Christina
Dear Christina: Macy’s has a Travel Select Savannah three-piece hard side set, regularly $400, on sale until Aug. 18 for $119.99. The set comes in green or burnt orange.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I love a hand cream called Kiss Me by Isehan Japan. Can you find it? — Barbara L., Mays Landing
Dear Barbara: You can get Kiss Me by Isehan Japan at Fragrance.net. They sell two 2.2-ounce tubes for $10.99 and 2.6 ounces for $11.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I know you answered this before not too long ago, but I need outdoor patio cushions. Help! — Loretta T., Ventnor
Dear Loretta: Boscov’s is having a big sale of 50% to 70% off all outdoor items, including cushions. Try Christmas Tree Shops, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a slipcover for a swivel barrel chair from IKEA. I got an estimate to have one made, but I could have bought a new chair for less. Any reasonable places around? — Joan
Dear Joan: My friend who is a tailor said to try Al Ersun Upholstery on Ventnor Avenue at the corner of Marion Avenue in Ventnor. The phone number is 609-822-2124.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Tide 100-ounce orange bottle: $8.99 with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Marie Callender’s dinners or pot pies: $2.
• Hellmann’s mayonnaise: $2.99 with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Kraft Macaroni & Cheese or barbecue sauce: 77 cents each.
• Crest Noticeably White 10-pack strips: $19.99 with the coupon in the store circular. Limit three.
• Mt. Olive pickle chips or spears: $2.
• Zantac 24- to 30-count: $7.99 with the coupon in the store circular. Limit three.
ShopRite
• Pint of blueberries: $1.49 with the coupon from the store circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Whole seedless watermelon: $3.88.
• Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: $1.99 with the coupon from the store circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $5.99 per pound.
• L’Oreal Elvive shampoo or condtioner: Three for $6 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press, plus use the $3-off-two-bottle coupon from a past Sunday Press, making your cost $1 per bottle.
Tips
• Gain 40-ounce bottle is $1.95 at Dollar General along with other size Gain products. If you spend a total of $20 on Gain products you get an additional $5 digital coupon.
• Peaches or nectarines are 99 cents per pound at Save A Lot. Boneless pork loin is $1.69 per pound.
• Arm & Hammer 50-ounce liquid laundry detergent is 99 cents with the digital app at CVS.
• Folgers Country 25.1-ounce coffee or 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at Rite Aid.
• Backpacks are 25% off at Macy’s.
• TCL Roku 55-inch 4K UHD TV is on sale for $329.99 at Target.
• 500-sheet ream of copy paper is $3.49 at Staples.
• All The Big One fabric storage boxes are half price at Kohl’s. Use the code SUMMER30 to get an additional 30% off with your Kohl’s charge.
• Ladies Pacific Palisades sunglasses, regularly $9.99, are on sale for $1.99 at Boscov’s.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com