Alex Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going.

“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There have been some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host said in a video message posted online Wednesday. He’s joked with friends that “the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said.

Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus: MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the James Bond film “No Time To Die” will be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film.

Lawyer says award-winning Iran filmmaker summoned to prison: A lawyer for Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who just won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, says he’s been summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence.

Nasser Zarafshan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Rasoulof’s sentence came from three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system.”

Zarafshan said they would appeal the order, especially given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

