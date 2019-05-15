042718_spt_blacstaug

On April 26th 2018, at St.Augustine Prep in Richland, Ocean City boys lacrosse visits the Hermits. OCHS #13 Trent Laveson finds a hole and lines up a shot on Hermit goalie #33 Joye Serafine

Trent Laveson scored four goals in Ocean City's 18-2 playoff win over Toms River South on Wednesday.

