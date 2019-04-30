050119_spt_hsbb

St. Augustine Kenny Levari #8 makes a throw to first base for an out against Holy Spirit’s during the second inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments