Holy Spirit Football

Trevor Cohen, #7, quarterback for the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Trevor Cohen

Holy Spirit

The sophomore quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans beat Kingsway 47-27. Holy Spirit (4-3) plays at St. Joseph (7-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

